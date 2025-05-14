"I’ve been watching Soccer Aid for years with my family but I never dreamed that one day I would be playing," she explained in an exclusive interview with the Radio Times.

"When that call came in, I didn't hesitate. It was like, yes, if you guys will have me. I feel very proud to be representing England. I've represented England on numerous occasions at the Commonwealth Games, but now I'm making my debut in a football shirt."

This is shaping up to be a busy year for the Sydney 2000 gold medallist, who is part of the plans to bring the 2029 World Championships back to London.

It was announced last month that Athletic Ventures, which is a collaboration between UK Athletics, the Great Run Company and London Marathon Events, were planning to launch a bid for the event.

£45 million in government funding is needed for an official bid to be launched in September, and Lewis emphasised why it would be a positive move for the country – not least because one feasibility study has the economic benefits at £400 million.

"We hosted in 2017 and they were probably one of the most unforgettable World Athletics Championships," said Lewis. "Sold out tickets every session. The morning sessions are usually the hardest to sell but people were so up for it.

"It’s not just about the medals, it’s about the nation. Proving to the rest of the world that we are great hosts.

"We need to submit a bid in the autumn but we need the funding now. We need the government to step in and do the due diligence.

"We’re looking for £45 million, but moving forward, that investment will pay dividends and probably bring the economic and social value up to a return of £400 million.

"That feels like good maths for the nation and also would mean we could put on another fantastic championships. For me, having witnessed the Worlds in 2017 and been to subsequent events, I feel like it’s the right time.

"Great cohort of athletes, it’s still one of the most popular Olympic sports for viewers. Why not? Why not London?"

That sentiment, "Why not London?", is one shared by mayor Sadiq Khan, who has made his ambitions for the capital to become the first city to host four Olympic games clear amid growing support behind a 2040 bid.

Lewis would back such a bid, and hopes that hosting the Worlds in 2029 could be part of the puzzle.

"I mean, Sadiq Khan has been very supportive," she said. "You have to remember sport in general is a soft power – it can galvanise and bring people together.

"The news is quite a miserable thing, but when we think about sport and how it galvanises and focuses people into that feeling of either supporting their teams or watching their countries do well, it's a unifying power that you just want to bottle.

"Be ambitious. Hosting championships and major events is what we do. I'm happy. I'd love to see the Olympics come back to this country, it would be fantastic.

"But first things first, let's get the World Championships, hopefully secure the World Championships in 2029, and then build from there.

"We already have the infrastructure for the Worlds particularly. The networks and transportation are great and I think the appetite is there as well."

