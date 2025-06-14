Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury are in charge of the likes of Bear Grylls, Dame Denise Lewis and Louis Tomlinson in the England side, while the World XI includes Leonardo Bonucci, Martin Compston, and Diamond from Gladiators.

For many, it has become can't-miss TV, but who will be in place to guide fans through the charity game?

Well, Soccer Aid 2025 will be in familiar hands as the presenters and commentators from previous years reprise their roles.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Soccer Aid 2025 presenters and commentators.

Soccer Aid 2025 line-up

Presenters

Dermot O'Leary

Alex Scott

Commentators

Sam Matterface

Iain Stirling

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Soccer Aid 2025 presenters

Dermot O'Leary

Soccer Aid presenter Dermot O'Leary. Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Dermot O'Leary, a UNICEF UK ambassador, returns to host ITV's coverage of Soccer Aid 2025 – a role he has held since 2010.

The 52-year-old is best known for presenting Big Brother's Little Brother, The X-Factor and This Morning.

Alex Scott

Soccer Aid presenter Alex Scott. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alex Scott, who will once again partner O'Leary as the host of Soccer Aid 2025, was a professional footballer before moving into TV work.

During her 16-year career, she made 140 appearances for England and won countless domestic trophies with Arsenal.

Since hanging up her boots, the 40-year-old has presented the BBC's coverage of the Olympics and major football tournaments as well as Football Focus.

Sam Matterface (Lead commentator)

Sam Matterface. Shutterstock

Sam Matterface has been ITV's lead commentator for international and domestic football since 2020, which has included Soccer Aid coverage.

He cut his teeth as a broadcaster with Sky and can also be heard regularly on talkSPORT.

Iain Stirling (Co-commentator)

Iain Stirling. ITV

Joining Matterface on the gantry to add some comedic relief will be Stirling, who is best known for providing the voice-over for Love Island.

The Scot played in Soccer Aid in 2020 but made the decision to move to the commentary box two years ago and has made it no secret he feels more comfortable there.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.