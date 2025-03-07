Sidemen Charity Match 2025 live stream: How to watch on TV and online
Your complete guide to Sidemen Charity Match 2025 including TV and live stream details, kick-off time and more ahead of the big game.
The Sidemen Charity Match will go ahead this weekend at the home of football – Wembley Stadium.
KSI and the boys have managed to sell out the 90,000-capacity arena in just hours for the return of the big game following a one-year hiatus.
The Sidemen triumphed 8-5 in the last edition of the game in 2023 at a packed London Stadium thanks to a hat-trick by Manny.
Ringleader KSI turned out as goalkeeper for the Sidemen and saved a tepid penalty from IShowSpeed before netting an own goal minutes later.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 including the date, kick-off time and how to watch the game live on TV.
When is the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?
The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 kicks off at 3pm UK time on Saturday 8th March 2025.
How to watch the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 on TV and live stream
The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 will be broadcast on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.
Fans can watch the game on a range of devices, including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.
