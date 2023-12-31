One of those losses came at QPR, who like Sheffield Wednesday sit in the relegation spots, and a repeat would impact Hull's chances of gatecrashing the play-off party.

The Owls are staring down the barrel of an instant return to League One as their dreadful start to the season under former boss Xisco Muñoz means they are a long way off safety.

Danny Röhl, the youngest manager in the Championship, has improved Sheffield Wednesday's results since his appointment in October, although they will need to start stringing wins together if they are to drag themselves out of the drop zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Hull on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Hull?

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull will take place on Monday 1st January 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull will kick off at 5:15pm.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Hull on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield, which is available on various frequencies including 88.6FM, 94.7FM and 104.1FM as well as DAB digital radio. Alternatively, away fans can catch live radio commentary on BBC Radio Humberside, which can be accessed on 95.9FM and DAB digital radio.

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (19/10) Draw (11/5) Hull (29/20)*

