Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday host Premier League high-flyers Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Owls are rock bottom of the second tier and heading for relegation to League One due to a poor first half of the season and two points deductions – all of which is linked to much-maligned departing owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The feeling is very different at Brentford, who have gone from strength to strength in recent months under Keith Andrews. The Irishman stepped up to replace Thomas Frank and, despite losing a host of key players, has taken the Bees to fifth in the Premier League after 21 games.

Having claimed some big-name scalps already this term, Andrews will now be eyeing an FA Cup run. The first step will be to get past the third round for the first time in four years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford?

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

