Nigel Clough returns to Bramall Lane on Sunday as Sheffield United host Mansfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

Clough spent two years in charge of the Blades, enjoying some memorable cup runs, before being given his marching orders in 2015 after falling short of promotion in League One.

This weekend, he'll be hoping to get one over on his former employers and take Mansfield into the fourth round of the competition for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Stags make the short trip to Bramall Lane on the back of a three-match winning run but Clough has admitted his side are in for an "unbelievably tough game".

Sheffield United have recovered from their slow start to the 2025/26 campaign and are up to 16th in the Championship after winning three of their last four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Mansfield on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Mansfield?

Sheffield United v Mansfield will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Sheffield United v Mansfield kick-off time

Sheffield United v Mansfield will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Mansfield on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 8 from 2:25pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Mansfield online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is Sheffield United v Mansfield on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

