If they are to stand any chance of retaining their Premier League status they will need to pick up points on home soil, so a positive result against a team that finished in the bottom half of last season's table is crucial.

Roy Hodgson saved Crystal Palace from the prospect of a relegation scrap after Selhurst Park bigwigs axed Patrick Vieira and sent an SOS to their former boss in March, eventually leading them to 11th place.

The Eagles are reeling from the departure of talisman Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray after his contract expired earlier this summer, although Hodgson has strengthened his midfield with the signings of Jefferson Lerma and Brazilian prospect Matheus França. The latter will miss this match due to injury, however.

How to watch Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Crystal Palace?

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace odds

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace odds

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (TBC) Draw (TBC) Crystal Palace (TBC)*

