Arsenal are still in a strong position in Group B and they can go top if they beat Sevilla and Lens fail to get three points against PSV.

Arteta's side come into the Sevilla showdown on the back of their 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. However, the draw will feel like a win after the Gunners came from 2-0 down with Leandro Trossard's strike snatching them a point.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have drawn both of their Champions League games against Lens and PSV. They're also struggling to find wins in La Liga, with Diego Alonso's side winning one of their last five outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sevilla v Arsenal?

Sevilla v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 24th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sevilla v Arsenal kick-off time

Sevilla v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sevilla v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sevilla v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sevilla v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sevilla (16/5) Draw (14/5) Arsenal (5/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.