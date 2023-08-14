Rangers know if they maintain their advantage in Switzerland that they'll book their place in the Champions League play-offs, which will decide who reaches the group stages.

Beale's men come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their 4-0 demolition of Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Servette, meanwhile, have had a slow start to their Swiss Super League campaign by winning just one and drawing three of their first four matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Servette v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Servette v Rangers?

Servette v Rangers will take place on Tuesday 15th August 2023.

Servette v Rangers kick-off time

Servette v Rangers will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Servette v Rangers on?

You can watch Servette v Rangers live on BBC Scotland from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Servette v Rangers online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to Servette v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland, with coverage starting at 7pm.

