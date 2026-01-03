Senegal and Sudan kick off the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on Saturday.

The Lions of Teranga are unbeaten in the tournament and found the net seven times on their way to finishing top of Group D.

Senegal are one of the favourites to win AFCON but will be wary of a slip-up after going out in the Round of 16 in 2023.

Sudan are through to the knockouts for the first time in more than a decade after qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides.

The Falcons of Jediane have edged through after losing twice in Group E and will be keen to spring an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Senegal v Sudan on TV and online.

When is Senegal v Sudan?

Senegal v Sudan will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

Senegal v Sudan kick-off time

Senegal v Sudan will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Senegal v Sudan on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 3:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Senegal v Sudan online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Senegal v Sudan on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

