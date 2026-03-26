Scotland's next step on the road to World Cup 2026 sees them host Japan at Hampden Park on Saturday.

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Steve Clarke's side are heading to North America this summer after a dramatic victory over Denmark in the final round of qualifying fixtures earned them top spot in Group C.

Clarke has some big selection decisions to make ahead of the tournament in June – and this weekend's game offer players a chance to turn his head.

Japan, who are 19 places higher than their hosts in the FIFA rankings, should offer Scotland a stern test.

The visitors won all six of their games in World Cup 2026 qualifying and ended last year on a three-game winning run, including their first victory over Brazil.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Japan on TV and online.

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When is Scotland v Japan?

Scotland v Japan will take place on Saturday 28 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Japan kick-off time

Scotland v Japan will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Japan on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Scotland.

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How to live stream Scotland v Japan online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Scotland v Japan on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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