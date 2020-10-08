Clarke’s men enjoyed a strong international break last time out, with a win against Czech Republic and a 1-1 draw with Willibald Ruttensteiner's Israel.

The Scots also have Nations League games to contend with over the international break, but this tie takes precedence.

And in a big blow to the manager, it was confirmed trio Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will all miss the international break after the former tested positive for COVID-19.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Israel on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Israel on TV?

Scotland v Israel will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Israel will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Euro 2020 play-off games taking place this midweek including Slovakia v Republic of Ireland, which kicks off at the same time a Scotland v Israel.

What TV channel is Scotland v Israel on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Israel online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Scotland v Israel team news

Scotland: Manager Clarke has a big headache to contend with, as Armstrong, Tierney and Christie miss this clash due to self-isolation.

Liam Cooper is back to fitness and is expected to start alongside Scott McKenna. However, the boss may decide to keep to three at the back, which could push Andrew Robertson into midfield.

John McGinn, Callum McGregor and Oliver Burke are also pushing for a start, while Ryan Fraser could come in on the wing despite a plea from his club manager Steve Bruce to use him sparingly.

Israel: Manager Ruttensteiner is without Dor Peretz and Taleb Tawatha for this tie.

PSV’s Eran Zahavi scored at Hampden when these sides met in the Nations League last month, and should start alongside Hoffenheim forward Mu'nas Dabbur.

Our prediction: Scotland v Israel

Scotland performed well to beat the Czechs in their last outing and know all about Israel here after a 1-1 draw in September that was light on chances.

This tie could be close but it’s in Scotland’s hands. If they maintain the pressure on the visitors then eventually they should breach the defence.

However, Scotland have had a habit over the years of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, so don’t be surprised if this tie again goes down to the wire.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-1 Israel (a.e.t)

