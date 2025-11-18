It's crunch time for Scotland and Denmark, who meet at Hampden Park on Tuesday with a place at World Cup 2026 on the line.

Ad

The pair are battling for top spot in Group C, which will guarantee qualification to next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Scotland's defeat in Greece leaves them a point back from the visitors and means they must beat the Danes to avoid a second-place finish and a spot in the play-offs early next year.

Steve Clarke's side would love to avoid that lottery and clinch their place in what could become a famous night at Hampden Park.

It won't come easy against Denmark, who have some top players in their ranks and have looked impressive since drawing with the Scots in the reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Denmark on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Scotland v Denmark?

Scotland v Denmark will take place on Tuesday 18th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Denmark kick-off time

Scotland v Denmark will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Denmark on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:15pm and BBC Two from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Denmark online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Scotland v Denmark on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Scotland v Denmark odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (13/5) Draw (11/5) Denmark (23/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.