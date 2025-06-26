Though Real Madrid's superior goal difference means a draw is enough to see them through, Xabi Alonso will want to see Los Blancos build on the first victory of his tenure.

Salzburg may well need to take the initiative as even a draw could see them miss out if Al Hilal win by two or more goals.

With a place in the last 16 on the line, the group stage of the Club World Cup is set for a dramatic finale.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salzburg v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Salzburg v Real Madrid?

Salzburg v Real Madrid will take place on Friday 27th June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Salzburg v Real Madrid kick-off time

Salzburg v Real Madrid will kick off at 2am.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Salzburg v Real Madrid on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Salzburg v Real Madrid online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Salzburg v Real Madrid on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

Advertisement Salzburg v Real Madrid odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Salzburg (17/2) Draw (19/4) Real Madrid (27/100)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.