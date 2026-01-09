League Two rivals Salford City and Swindon Town battle it out for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The promotion-hunting pair are separated by just three points in the fourth tier but must put their EFL aspirations aside this weekend.

History is on the line for the hosts, who are looking to reach the fourth round of football's oldest club competition for the first time ever after beating League One duo Lincoln and Leyton Orient already.

Swindon, meanwhile, have not made it past the third round since 2011/12 and have caused a pair of upsets themselves – beating Rotherham and Bolton to set up the all-League Two tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salford v Swindon on TV and online.

When is Salford v Swindon?

Salford v Swindon will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Salford v Swindon kick-off time

Salford v Swindon will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Salford v Swindon on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Salford v Swindon live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Salford v Swindon on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

