Ipswich come into the clash on the back of their 2-2 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday, with Marcus Harness's brace snatching his side a point after being 2-0 down in the Midlands.

The Tractor Boys, who will be disappointed they didn't win at Birmingham, can close the gap on Championship leaders Leicester to just one point after the Foxes lost against Leeds United on Friday night.

Rotherham find themselves in the bottom three after winning just two of their 14 league games this campaign. They drew 1-1 at home against QPR on Saturday to leave them five points off Huddersfield in 21st.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rotherham v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Rotherham v Ipswich?

Rotherham v Ipswich will take place on Tuesday 7th November 2023.

Rotherham v Ipswich kick-off time

Rotherham v Ipswich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rotherham v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Rotherham v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rotherham v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Suffolk Sport.

Rotherham v Ipswich odds

bet365 odds: Rotherham (5/1) Draw (15/4) Ipswich (1/2)*

