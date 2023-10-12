Stephen Kenny will look to Brighton hotshot Evan Ferguson for inspiration, and the 18-year-old has already scored twice in four appearances for his country in 2023.

The Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens staged the reverse fixture in June when Greece ran out 2-1 winners, and Gus Poyet's side head into the latest international break sitting third in Group B, level on points with the Netherlands in the race for second place and automatic qualification.

Greece are at least assured of a play-off place due to their Nations League performance, but Poyet's attracted criticism after leaving Olympiakos playmaker Kostas Fortounis and Celta Vigo hotshot Tasos Douvikas out of his squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Greece on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Greece?

Republic of Ireland v Greece will take place on Friday 13th October 2023.

Republic of Ireland v Greece kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v Greece will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Greece on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:35pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Greece online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Republic of Ireland v Greece on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Republic of Ireland v Greece odds

