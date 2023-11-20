An exciting young raft of Irish talent, spearheaded by 19-year-old Brighton star Evan Ferguson, is emerging - and the feeling is that a change in the dugout could be what is needed to get the best out of them.

The Aviva Stadium – the national team's home ground – will be a fitting place for Kenny to bow out, and the visit of New Zealand offers him a chance to finish with a victory.

The Kiwis may be led by Nottingham Forest frontman Chris Wood, but they are ranked 56 places lower than the Republic of Ireland in the world rankings - in 103rd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v New Zealand?

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand will take place on Tuesday 21st November 2023.

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v New Zealand on?

Fans in the Republic of Ireland will be able to watch the game on RTE2 from 7:30pm but the game has not been picked up for TV coverage in the UK.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v New Zealand online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets as part of their subscription.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (4/6) Draw (13/5) New Zealand (15/4)*

