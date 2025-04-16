Gunners fans will have fond memories of the Bernabeu as Thierry Henry earned them a 1-0 victory on their only previous visit back in 2006.

But they will make the journey to Madrid knowing that there is a long way to go in the tie as, in the Champions League, you write off Los Blancos at your peril.

The 15-time winners have come back from the dead time after time on the European stage and have more than enough star power to turn the tide.

Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and co were kept quiet by Arsenal in the first leg, but players of their quality usually find a way to make their mark.

When is Real Madrid v Arsenal?

Real Madrid v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 16th April 2025.

Real Madrid v Arsenal kick-off time

Real Madrid v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Real Madrid v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

