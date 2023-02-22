Pep Guardiola's men, who reached the final in 2021, lost at RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages last season.

Man City return to Champions League action on Wednesday night as they travel to RB Leipzig for the first leg of their last-16 showdown.

City come into this one on the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. It left them two points behind Arsenal in the title race, with the Gunners also boasting a game in hand.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are fifth in the Bundesliga following their 3-0 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

They have a brilliant home record this season, with Marco Rose's men winning seven, drawing two and losing just one of their 10 home fixtures. However, facing Premier League champions City is a tougher ask for RB Leipzig.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Man City on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Man City?

RB Leipzig v Man City will take place on Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

RB Leipzig v Man City kick-off time

RB Leipzig v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full RB Leipzig v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

