City travel to Germany on the back of their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which saw them drop to second in the Premier League table.

Manchester City take their mind off the Premier League title race on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola's side face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 showdown.

They're now two points behind Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's men holding a game in hand on City.

While City are desperate to win the Premier League for the fifth time in six years, their main aim this season will be to win the Champions League, a feat yet to be accomplished by the club.

They travel to RB Leipzig with the German side fifth in the Bundesliga, with Marco Rose's men winning two of their last four in all competitions, including a 3-0 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for RB Leipzig v Man City.

When is RB Leipzig v Man City?

RB Leipzig v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

RB Leipzig v Man City team news

RB Leipzig predicted line-up: Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Laimer; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Silva.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Grealish, Mahrez, Haaland.

RB Leipzig v Man City prediction

RB Leipzig have a brilliant home record this season in the Bundesliga (won seven, drawn two, lost one) but facing Manchester City is a completely different task.

Pep Guardiola will demand a response from his side after their draw at Nottingham Forest and it's hard to see anything but a City win in Germany.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Man City (15/2 at bet365)

RB Leipzig v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

RB Leipzig (16/5) Draw (13/5) Man City (17/20)*

