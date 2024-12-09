Despite the slight blip, Villa are ninth in the Champions League table and just one place behind the automatic qualification spots.

A win on Tuesday night could see them climb up to second depending on results elsewhere.

Villa went without a win for eight matches prior to the last week, with Emery's men beating Brentford and Southampton at Villa Park in the Premier League to move them up to sixth in the table.

RB Leipzig have been a threat in the Champions League in recent years, but they've terrible this season.

Marco Rose's side have lost all five of their outings while conceding 10 times in the process to leave them well off the play-off spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Aston Villa?

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 10th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa kick-off time

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Aston Villa online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Aston Villa on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to RB Leipzig v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

