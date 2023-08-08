Beale's side warmed up for the crucial qualifier in the worst possible fashion as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener last Saturday.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell will be hoping return to the starting XI after cameos off the bench against Killie, while summer signings Cyriel Dessers and Danilo are competing for the starting berth as the attacking focal point.

Servette have already battled through one stage of qualifying, although they needed penalties to get past Genk, and they are unbeaten after three matches in the Swiss Super League this season - so this looks set to be a tricky encounter for Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Servette on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Rangers v Servette?

Rangers v Servette will take place on Wednesday 9th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Servette kick-off time

Rangers v Servette will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Servette on?

Fans can catch live television coverage of Rangers v Servette on BBC Scotland.

How to live stream Rangers v Servette online

Rangers v Servette will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Listen to Rangers v Servette on the radio

Supporters can tune into live radio commentary of Rangers v Servette on BBC Radio Scotland Extra. You can listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rangers v Servette odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (8/15) Draw (7/2) Servette (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.