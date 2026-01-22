Rangers turn their attention back to the Europa League on Thursday, when Ludogorets visit Ibrox in their penultimate League Phase fixture.

Just one point from six games means the Old Firm outfit are set to miss out on the knockout stages of Europe's secondary club competition, but Danny Rohl will want his side to finish with a flourish nonetheless.

The hosts have been in impressive form of late – winning six on the bounce, including a 5-0 thumping of Annan Athletic in the Scottish FA Cup on the weekend.

The visit of Ludogorets will pose a much tougher challenge, with the Bulgarian side chasing a spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They should arrive in Glasgow well rested but lacking in a little match sharpness, having not played a competitive game since mid-December due to a winter break.

Rangers v Ludogorets

When is Rangers v Ludogorets?

Rangers v Ludogorets will take place on Thursday 22nd January 2026.

Rangers v Ludogorets kick-off time

Rangers v Ludogorets will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Ludogorets on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Ludogorets online

Listen to Rangers v Ludogorets on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

