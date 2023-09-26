Rangers have lost in the final against Celtic twice in the last four years, however, Beale's men don't have to worry about their arch rivals this season, with Brendan Rodgers's side losing against Kilmarnock in the previous round.

Livingston, who beat Ayr 2-0 in the last round, have struggled to impress this season in the Scottish Premiership.

They've won just one of their six outings and they've conceded 11 times in that period to leave David Martindale's side tenth and four points off bottom.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Livingston on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Livingston?

Rangers v Livingston will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Rangers v Livingston kick-off time

Rangers v Livingston will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Livingston on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Rangers v Livingston online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Rangers v Livingston odds

