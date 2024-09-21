Having not looked totally convincing in the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone that secured their place in the quarter-finals against Dundee, Clement will be desperate to ensure his players take nothing for granted against their top-flight opposition despite their dominant record against them in recent years.

The visitors have not beaten Rangers since 2017 and lost to them three times last term, conceding 13 times in those defeats.

That record will serve as extra motivation for Tony Docherty and his team, however, as they look to put it right.

Dundee topped their League Cup group and hammered Championship side Airdrieonians 6-1 in the last round, but know all too well how tough a trip to Ibrox can be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Dundee on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Dundee?

Rangers v Dundee will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Rangers v Dundee kick-off time

Rangers v Dundee will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Dundee on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Dundee online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v Dundee on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

