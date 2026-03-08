Celtic head back to Ibrox for the second time in a week on Sunday as they face Old Firm rivals Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Ad

The famous foes played out a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw in the Scottish Premiership a week ago, with the Hoops coming from behind to earn a point through a stoppage-time equaliser.

There has to be a winner this time, with a spot in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on the line for whoever comes out on top.

Rangers will be better rested, having not played since last weekend's Old Firm derby but it is the visitors with the momentum.

Not only did Martin O'Neill's side roar back at Ibrox, they also beat Aberdeen in midweek to move ahead of their rivals into second in the title race.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 8 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Celtic kick-off time

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 1pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as Viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Advertisement Rangers v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Rangers (21/20) Draw (13/5) Celtic (9/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.