Rangers will look to jump-start their Europa League challenge when Braga visit Ibrox on Thursday evening.

The Scottish club are bottom of the League Phase table after losing their first four fixtures.

There is fresh hope under new manager Danny Rohl, who has won four on the bounce in the Scottish Premiership, and his challenge is now to revive their European hopes.

That won't be easy as Braga are fifth in the League Phase table. The Portuguese club have taken nine points from four games, including a win at Celtic in October.

Rangers must be wary of in-form forward Rodrigo Zalazar, who has 10 this season and six in the Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Braga on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Braga?

Rangers v Braga will take place on Thursday 27th November 2025.

Rangers v Braga kick-off time

Rangers v Braga will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Braga on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Rangers v Braga online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Rangers v Braga on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

