Rangers are back at Ibrox on Saturday for the visit of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

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Danny Rohl's side are part of a three-horse race for the title. They begin the weekend three points back from leaders Hearts and one behind second-place Celtic.

Wins have been harder to come by for the hosts in recent weeks but they'll look to build on a narrow victory away at St Mirren last weekend.

Aberdeen head to Ibrox on a rotten run of form, having won just once in the league in the new year.

New boss Stephen Robinson is hoping to turn the Dons' fortunes around and began his tenure with a 1-1 draw with Falkirk last weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Aberdeen on TV and online.

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When is Rangers v Aberdeen?

Rangers v Aberdeen will take place on Saturday 21 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Aberdeen kick-off time

Rangers v Aberdeen will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Aberdeen on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as Viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

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How to live stream Rangers v Aberdeen online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Rangers v Aberdeen on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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