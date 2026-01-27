Another big European night beckons for Newcastle United, who travel to the Parc des Princes to face 2024/25 Champions League winners PSG on Wednesday evening.

Heading into the final round of League Phase fixtures, both clubs have already qualified for the knockout stages and are now hunting a top-eight finish, which would mean skipping the play-off round and heading straight to the last 16.

Newcastle have been at their best in the Champions League this term but are sweating over the fitness of talismanic midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who missed Sunday's defeat to Aston Villa due to injury.

While PSG have not looked the dominant force they were as they romped to their first European title last season, they remain one of the favourites to win the competition.

Even so, the Mags will take hope from the hosts' recent defeats to Sporting and Paris FC in the Champions League and Coupe de France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is PSG v Newcastle?

PSG v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

PSG v Newcastle kick-off time

PSG v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream PSG v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to PSG v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

