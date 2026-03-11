European champions PSG host Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

The French club's title defence has been far from plain sailing, having finished outside the top eight and edged past Monaco in the play-off round.

Luis Enrique's side have not been the dominant force they were last season but there is no denying the talent in their ranks.

Chelsea qualified directly for the last 16 after finishing sixth in the League Phase but have struggled on their travels in Europe this term – winning just one of their four away games.

Though scoring goals has not been a problem for the Blues under Liam Rosenior, their leaky defence could prove a problem in Paris.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is PSG v Chelsea?

PSG v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 11 March 2026.

PSG v Chelsea kick-off time

PSG v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream PSG v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is PSG v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

