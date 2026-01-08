A place in the fourth round of the FA Cup will not be the only thing on the line when local rivals Preston North End and Wigan Athletic clash at Deepdale on Friday evening.

A first Lancashire derby between the pair in three years feels a fitting way to kick off third round weekend, which is a highlight of the British sporting calendar.

Preston are hunting promotion in the Championship and will relish the chance to add a fourth win over the Latics in their last five meetings.

Wigan will make the short trip across Lancashire aiming to regain some local bragging rights and hunting a first win over North End since 2019.

The visitors will be led by former Preston boss Ryan Lowe, who can expect a frosty reception on his return to Deepdale – and not because of the weather.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston North End v Wigan Athletic on TV and online.

When is Preston North End v Wigan Athletic?

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic will take place on Friday 9th January 2026.

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic kick-off time

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Preston North End v Wigan Athletic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 from 7:25pm.

How to live stream Preston North End v Wigan Athletic online

Listen to Preston North End v Wigan Athletic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

