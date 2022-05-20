Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham star Son Heung Min are separated by a solitary strike heading into the last day.

The Premier League Golden Boot is still being closely fought over going into the final weekend of the season with two outstanding candidates vying for the prestigious award.

Salah leads the way with 22 goals, a figure he has reached on two previous occasions. If he finds the net on Sunday, this will be his second most successful goalscoring campaign since his outrageous 32-goal haul in his maiden voyage with Liverpool.

Liverpool boast two other superstars in the top 10 goalscorers while Manchester City are represented by two key players, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The marathon is almost over and now it's time to empty the tank in the final game, but who will ultimately lift the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of 2021/22?

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Premier League top scorers in 2021/22.

Premier League top scorers 2021/22

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 22 goals (13 assists) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 21 goals (7 assists) Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) – 18 goals (3 assists) Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 16 goals (8 assists) Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 15 goals (7 assists) Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 15 goals (4 assists) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 15 goals (2 assists) Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 14 goals (2 assists) Raheem Sterling (Man City) – 13 goals (4 assists) Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 13 goals (1 assist)

Last updated on Friday 20th May, prior to the last day.

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2021/22?

The Premier League top scorers race has boiled down to a two-horse race for the Golden Boot.

Mohamed Salah is the clear favourite with a one-goal advantage heading into the last day of the season.

He is up against Wolves, who are on a poor streak of form, and Liverpool need a victory to push Manchester City all the way in the title race. Salah is rested and ready to play.

Son Heung Min is the only realistic contender to the throne. He has recorded his best ever season in the Premier League with a total of 28 contributions in terms of goals and assists.

He will play this weekend against rock-bottom Norwich. Spurs need a point to virtually guarantee Champions League football next year so there's still incentive for Son to show up with a big display.

Cristiano Ronaldo rounds off the top three but he's four goals off Salah prior to the weekend. It would take a remarkable turn of events for the Portuguese star to launch his way to the top of the charts.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 184 goals (275 games) Harry Kane – 182 goals (281 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games)

