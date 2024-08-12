RadioTimes.com brings you our predicted table for the Premier League 2024/25 season, from 1-20, plus we rank and rate every team's chances ahead of the new campaign.

Premier League 2024/25 predicted table

Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Liverpool Manchester United West Ham Aston Villa Newcastle Brighton Chelsea Fulham Crystal Palace Wolves Brentford Everton Bournemouth Ipswich Nottingham Forest Leicester Southampton

Every Premier League team ranked

Arsenal – 1st

The Gunners boast all the ingredients and have rightly avoided emotional temptations for an overhaul this summer. Riccardo Calafiori represents their only major purchase, but he will bring added steel – and '90s Serie A handsomeness – to the backline. The core of the squad is title-worthy.

They are developing each season, in ability and experience. Every player knows their role, and there are few better (if any) in their positions than William Saliba, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, while Kai Havertz grew into his role last year and boasts an immensely high ceiling. There is so much to like about the direction of travel for Arsenal right now – this is their year.

Aston Villa – 7th

Moussa Diaby's shock exit and Douglas Luiz's departure has left holes in the Villans' starting XI. There's pressure on the likes of Jaden Philogene to bring his Championship form to the top tier, and for Amadou Onana to justify his steep price tag. The returning Ross Barkley could be an inspired signing, but Villa face a tall task emulating last season's success without two of their key men.

Bournemouth – 16th

Everything hinges on Dominic Solanke. The talismanic striker netted 19 goals in the top flight last season. Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert chipped in with eight and seven respectively, but there were slim pickings beyond that fearsome trio. Time is running out to sell and adequately replace Solanke, while the defence leaves a lot to be desired. Expect another hot and cold season.

Brentford – 14th

The Bees are in a tough spot going into 2024/25 after marquee signing Igor Thiago suffered a pre-season injury that will rule him out for the majority of 2024. Like Bournemouth, Brentford's fate rests on their key player's future. Ivan Toney reminded the world of his talent at Euro 2024 with a few inspired appearances, and was expected to depart the club this summer.

Brighton – 9th

A typically 'Brighton' transfer window has refreshed a well-established team seeking an extra hit of impetus. Roberto De Zerbi left the club following disputes over the club's money-spinning transfer policy, but the Seagulls are more than their manager. The foundations for success will outlast any coach. The 31-year-old Fabian Hürzeler is the new man in charge, with the youthful Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman and Mats Wieffer replacing veteran Adam Lallana and club legend Pascal Groß.

Chelsea – 10th

Let's be very clear here: the Blues are in a real mess of their own making. The churn of players is quite remarkable, and the call to dispense with Mauricio Pochettino, despite clear progress at the end of 2023/24, smacked of impatient decision-makers higher up the chain.

More untested, unproven youngsters will be expected to swim in the deep end in 2024/25, while the relatively experienced lynchpin Conor Gallagher has been sacrificed on the altar of PSR. Add the fiery, intense personality of Enzo Maresca into the mix, and Chelsea look rigged to explode. But hey, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer should do alright.

Crystal Palace – 12th

It's time for the Eagles to deliver on their promise. We've been here before with a young, bristling squad unable to convert their clear talent into cold, hard form. Michael Olise will be a miss, but England internationals Marc Guéhi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze provide a sturdy spine to build around, while Tyrick Mitchell could join them in the national team camp very soon. Ismaïla Sarr is a fine pick-up for a modest fee. Oliver Glasner has a terrific opportunity to develop this Palace team into top-half challengers.

Everton – 15th

The Toffees remain in a perpetual state of miserable stagnation, with Sean Dyche the only factor halting an inevitable plunge to the Championship. Amadou Onana, one of the few rays of optimism last term, has gone to Aston Villa, and remains unreplaced in the heart of the team. Centre-back Jake O'Brien looks a good buy at the back, but Everton have done nothing to suggest this season will be any different to the last. Dyche is the best manager for the job and will keep the ship afloat – but it's sailing nowhere fast.

Fulham – 11th

There's every chance Emile Smith Rowe could rank among the signings of the season. He's a truly gifted talent with years ahead of him, and simply needs a run of games to prove it to the world. Scott McTominay would be another terrific signing to command the midfield, should they snare him from Manchester United. Rodrigo Muniz grew into last season and should be helped by Smith Rowe's creativity. Marco Silva knows how to make this team tick, and Fulham could be contenders for the top half in 2024/25.

Ipswich – 17th

Ipswich are shaping up to be one of the greatest ever Championship teams in 2025/26. They enter this season as most people's favourites to go straight back down following back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League. Their signings this summer amount to a greatest hits album of Championship stars, but there's a question mark over each and every one of them as to whether they can handle the step up. Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson and Jacob Greaves are all potentially superb signings, but they are under immense pressure to perform now - not tomorrow, today.

Leicester – 19th

From predators to prey, it's remarkable how quickly the perception of a team can flip in the space of a summer. Leicester destroyed the Championship, but the departure of Enzo Maresca, followed by the arrival of Steve Cooper and, er, not a great deal of other personnel, means the Foxes return to the Premier League looking toothless.

Star man Kieran Dewsbury-Hall is out, replaced by Bobby Decordova-Reid to maintain the double-barrelled surname quota, and other signings are mostly young, unproven prospects who can't be expected to hit the heights in a relegation battle. It feels like Cooper, a solid manager, is already swimming against the current.

Liverpool – 4th

Nothing has changed, and yet everything has changed for Liverpool this summer. The Reds have made no money from departures and have signed nobody (at the time of writing). And yet everything feels different following the exit of Jürgen Klopp. Arne Slot faces the daunting yet exciting task of moulding this Liverpool squad into his own image.

Slot will expect smooth, flowing melodies from his team in a key change from Klopp's heavy metal football. Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and the returning Fabio Carvalho will be expected to continue developing into fully-fledged stars this term, but fans shouldn't expect a title charge while the club settles into the new era.

Manchester City – 2nd

The team to beat. Again. Pep Guardiola remains at the helm, and so long as he does, City are always going to be favourites. However, he faces big challenges in 2024/25. City have cashed in on a stable of youngsters this summer, while Julián Álvarez is on the way out. Guardiola will be typically relaxed about the situation, but Álvarez – City's second-highest appearance maker in 2023/24 – is a huge loss.

There is an ominous degree of pressure on 33-year-old Kevin De Bruyne to stay healthy, while Phil Foden must continue to do a lot of heavy lifting and Erling Haaland cannot allow his form to slow down. City will go well this season, but there is a real danger their ageing squad could begin to show signs of wear and tear.

Manchester United – 5th

United enter the campaign in less-than-ideal circumstances, with injury set to rule out new signing Leny Yoro until later in 2024, while Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Luke Shaw, Rasmus Højlund and Antony are also sidelined for now. Amad Diallo is likely to be handed a chance to shine this season, with bags of talent at his disposal, while Kobbie Mainoo must establish himself in the heart of midfield for United to stand a chance of competing near the top this term. Erik ten Hag has more than earned the opportunity to remain in his post, but must work hard to ensure a steady flow of early points with a disjointed squad.

Newcastle – 8th

The Magpies head into the new season with a pretty similar squad, with none of their summer pick-ups likely to start on a weekly basis. A lack of European football means Newcastle can focus on the hallowed 'top-eight and a cup run' dream of every team beyond the traditional elite. Alexander Isak is the best striker in the division not named 'Erling', but once again, Eddie Howe is relying on Isak and Callum Wilson to stay injury-free in order to hit the heights – once again, he will be left disappointed. Newcastle will go well, but they're a long way off mounting a sustained challenge at the summit.

Nottingham Forest – 18th

Thrashing around aimlessly will keep you afloat for some time, but it's not sustainable, and won't keep you above the waterline for long. Forest have experienced a wild ride since returning to the top flight. Owner Evangelos Marinakis has sanctioned more than 130 transfer incomings in 15 transfer windows since 2017; that's an average of more than 17 signings per season.

Can you spot a strategy? Because we can't. Young and old, raw and experienced, failed wonderkids, obscure talents from far-off leagues, EFL journeymen have all signed for Forest. It's actually quite difficult not to sign for them if you're a professional footballer. Nuno Espírito Santo showed little evidence last season to suggest he won't be the first manager to be sacked in 2024/25.

Southampton – 20th

The Championship play-off final was a make-or-break day for Russell Martin. Had Southampton lost, he would probably have been sacked. Fortunately for him, he remains in charge as the club head back into the Premier League. The Saints have made some nice, young acquisitions – counterbalanced by bringing 36-year-old Adam Lallana home after a decade apart – but that's where the good news ends.

Southampton play heavy possession-based football. They led the Championship last season for average possession per game (66.1 per cent) and passing success (89 per cent), with a strong emphasis on bringing the ball out from the back. Martin faces an enormous challenge to make that work in the merciless Premier League.

Tottenham – 3rd

We don't really know what Tottenham are trying to do other than 'ATTACK', but we don't hate it. A number of fringe players have been trimmed away, so this should feel like a streamlined Spurs unit going forward, but they've not made any signings to scare the surefire title contenders. Yet. They need a marquee name, a main character up front, if they are to upgrade from 'fun team to watch' into a serious threat. Should Dominic Solanke walk through the door by the end of August, they could suddenly become the best of the rest outside Arsenal and Manchester City.

West Ham – 6th

West Ham are doing that thing again where they make all the right noises, all the big signings, spend all the cash in the bank and convince the world they're dark horses for European football and, dear reader, we have taken the bait once again. Star of the Big Man Summer, Niclas Füllkrug, should be a terrific spearhead for the Hammers, something they've lacked since Michail Antonio exclusively hit the headlines for his podcast performances rather than displays on the pitch. Max Kilman is a superb addition at the back, they've snared the best player in the EFL, Crysencio Summerville, from Leeds and Guido Rodríguez will add bite to the midfield. A lack of European football this time around may give them an edge over some rivals.

Wolves – 13th

Selling your captain, your lynchpin centre-back, without a replacement doesn't usually end well, as Wolves fans may be about to discover in 2024/25. Max Kilman has gone to West Ham, but there's little transfer movement in the West Midlands as the season approaches. Gary O'Neil is fast becoming the next highly-rated English manager to be linked with every big Premier League vacancy, and for good reason, but he has not been backed with tools worthy of his potential at Wolves. He will make the most of his Wolves squad in 2024/25, but their ceiling remains low without a few sharp signings to plug holes.

