RadioTimes.com brings you our final predictions ahead of the Premier League 2024/25 season.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time | Premier League 2024/25 TV schedule | Championship 2024/25 TV schedule

Premier League 2024/25 predictions

Winners

It's a straight two-horse race this time around. There are only two teams capable of mounting a credible title bid in 2024/25.

More like this

Manchester City are favourites by default, but all is not rosy at the Etihad this summer. There's been a lack of fresh signings over the summer, while Julian Alvarez's expected departure will leave an almighty hole in their ranks. Alvarez failed to shake off the air of 'backup striker' around him, though he played more games for City than every player in the squad aside from Phil Foden last season.

One injury to Erling Haaland could prove disastrous with no other natural strikers in the squad. There's also the issue of an ageing squad. Half of City's expected starting XI will be over 30 by the start of the season, with huge pressure on Kevin De Bruyne to stay fit.

Enter Arsenal. The Gunners have also been fairly pedestrian in the transfer market, though the difference is that time is very much on their side. The spine of William Saliba, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka can be expected to improve year-on-year, while Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz are still only 25, with the lion's share of a decade left to develop.

There is so much to like about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, so many reasons to be positive, and so much evidence to suggest they can continue their upwards trajectory. I can't see City topping the 90-point barrier without reinforcements – but I could see Arsenal doing it.

Winners: Arsenal

Top four

Forget the idea of a three-way title race this time around, the top two are miles ahead of the pack at this stage. That doesn't mean there's not plenty to be excited about in the race for the top four.

Liverpool will be intriguing to watch under Arne Slot as they transition away from the head-banging heavy metal football of Saint Jurgen. They have remained dormant in the transfer market but the squad is brimming with fringe players and youth stars who could establish themselves as key players under the new manager.

Tottenham are crying out for a talismanic striker to slot in ahead of their talented array of wide forwards and wingers. Should they land Dominic Solanke – as expected – he could be the difference between finishing inside or out of the top four.

Manchester United need a solid start to avoid the panic alarms whirring prematurely in 2024/25. Erik ten Hag deserves another campaign but the court of public opinion could easily stack up charges against him within weeks if United fail to record a couple of confident wins early on.

Top four: Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool

Dark horses

Newcastle set the trend of outsiders breaking into the top four, Aston Villa liked what they saw and had a swing at it themselves. Neither side has enjoyed a particularly good transfer window, while the fruits of Villa's labour in 2023/24 means European football could take its toll on them over the course of the campaign.

Every season it feels like West Ham make some really good signings and never quite deliver on their promise, but this occasion feels different. They're made really, really, really good signings and are under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui, who boasts continental pedigree and a higher ceiling than his predecessor David Moyes. They are likely to be the best of the rest.

Fulham also look set for a decent season, though cracking the top 10 is likely to be the best they could hope for. Rodrigo Muniz crept into strong form last term and will be supplied by Emile Smith Rowe, who could prove to be a gem, from the No. 10 slot. Marco Silva has developed a good unit in west London and will be determined to take them further up the division.

Dark horses: West Ham, Fulham

Relegation

Does anybody inside or outside of Nottingham Forest know what the plan is? The cycle of relentless spending is not sustainable and ultimately can only take a club so far before they need to actually work out what they want to be or how they want to play. Nuno Espirito Santo is a good manager – and a popular man – but he has shown little during his tenure to suggest he won't be sacked by October.

Newly-promoted trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton are default candidates for the drop. Leicester lost their inspirational manager and star player over the summer, Ipswich's turbo-charged booster rocket ride from League One to the Premier League in two seasons surely cannot maintain its upward trajectory, while Southampton's key mantra – keep the ball, pass the ball, build from the back – is going to be put under severe stress in a far more frightening environment than the more forgiving pastures of the EFL.

Oh, and Everton. Everton's fate is inextricably linked to that of Sean Dyche.

Relegated teams: Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Southampton

Player of the Season

In our books, the Player of the Season has to play for the team who wins the league, barring a truly exceptional, otherworldly campaign. Given that we've tipped Arsenal for glory, Declan Rice, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all strong shouts. The football hipster within wants to say Kai Havertz. He's an unbelievable talent, still relatively young with so much room to grow. If he can produce a full season like he did in the back half of Arsenal's 2023/24 campaign, his stock will skyrocket. For now, we'll play it safe.

Player of the season: Declan Rice

Top goalscorer

Erling Haaland. Next.

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.