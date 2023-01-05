Belgian wizard De Bruyne has topped the Premier League assist chart on three occasions since transferring to the Etihad Stadium in 2015, but he has not won the Playmaker award since notching a record-equalling 20 assists in 2019/20.

Kevin De Bruyne is on a mission to reclaim his role as the Premier League's most creative player - and he has the perfect team-mate at Manchester City in Erling Haaland to stick away his defence-splitting passes.

Premier League chiefs actually introduced the Playmaker prize in the 2017/18 season to recognise the player with the most assists in a campaign, and the City maestro has twice taken home the gong.

The last two winners, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, have not been able to lay on as many goals for team-mates this term, however, with their respective clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham, failing to hit the heights of previous years.

Whether you're a Fantasy Premier League player looking for a creative option to chuck into your team or a curious fan eager to see who is the top flight's assist king, we want to shine a light on those attacking assets here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of which players have recorded the most assists in the Premier League 2022/23.

Most assists in the Premier League 2022/23

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 9 assists (3 goals)

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 6 assists (6 goals)

2. Christian Eriksen (Man Utd) - 6 assists (1 goal)

4. Martin Odegaard - 5 assists (7 goals)

4. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) - 5 assists (5 goals)

4. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 5 assists (2 goals)

4. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) - 5 assists (1 goal)

4. Alex Iwobi (Everton) - 5 assists (1 goals)

4. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - 5 assists (0 goals)

4. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham) - 5 assists (0 goals)

11. James Maddison (Leicester) - 4 assists (7 goals)

11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 4 assists (7 goals)

11. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 4 assists (3 goals)

11. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) - 4 assists (3 goals)

11. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) - 4 assists (2 goals)

11. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) - 4 assists (2 goals)

11. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 4 assists (1 goal)

11. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) - 4 assists (1 goal)

11. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) - 4 assists (1 goal)

11. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - 4 assists (1 goal)

11. Kenny Tete (Fulham) - 4 assists (0 goals)

Last updated: 11am, Thursday 5th January

