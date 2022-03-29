North Macedonia stunned the footballing world as they toppled Euro 2020 champions Italy in the play-off semi-finals. Aleksandar Trajkovski netted a 92nd-minute thunderbolt to break Italian hearts in Palermo.

Portugal head into their World Cup qualification play-off final facing unlikely opponents they may not have prepared for going into this week.

Many were expecting and hoping for a winner-takes-all battle between Portugal and Italy in this final, but those chances have been dashed and North Macedonia will be determined to pull off the unthinkable to reach Qatar 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co will have paid close attention to that result from the other day and will be focused to avoid a repeat result.

Portugal had little trouble navigating their own World Cup play-off semi-final after defeating Turkey 3-1, wrapped up with a 94th-minute strike from Matheus Nunes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v North Macedonia on TV and online.

When is Portugal v North Macedonia?

Portugal v North Macedonia will take place on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Portugal v North Macedonia will kick off at 7:45pm.

World Cup qualifiers draw to a close this week including Poland v Sweden for a place at Qatar 2022.

What TV channel is Portugal v North Macedonia on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Portugal v North Macedonia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Portugal v North Macedonia team news

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Fonte, Pereira, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Moutinho, Silva; Otavio, Ronaldo, Jota

North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Elmas, Kostadinov, Bardhi; Churlinov, Ristovski, Trajkovski

Portugal v North Macedonia odds

Our prediction: Portugal v North Macedonia

Portugal have been bullish ahead of this game, with Ronaldo leading the confident soundbites: "If our fans show up the way they can, we will win on Tuesday.

"Macedonia surprised and did so in many games, but I think tomorrow it will not surprise us Portugal will be better and we will go to the World Cup."

North Macedonia manager Blagoja Milevski now only has one job. Print off every single word from Ronaldo's press conference and pin it up on every square inch of the dressing room wall. Portugal should have this one wrapped up, but this is football. And football rarely plays by the rules.

Our prediction: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia (9/2 at Bet365)

