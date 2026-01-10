Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Championship side Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Ad

The Gunners have not lost to their hosts since 1958 and have enjoyed their trips to Fratton Park over the years, including a 2-0 win in this competition on their last visit six years ago.

The Premier League title race is clear the top priority for Mikel Arteta but the Spanish coach will not want to ignore the FA Cup, which offers another route to end their trophy drought.

Pompey's prime concern is avoiding relegation from the Championship and Arsenal's visit on Sunday will feel like a free hit for John Mousinho's side.

A raft of injuries will not make things any easier for the hosts, who could be without as many as 13 players for this weekend's game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Portsmouth v Arsenal?

Portsmouth v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Arsenal Town kick-off time

Portsmouth v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 1:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Portsmouth v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Portsmouth v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Portsmouth (9/1) Draw (11/2) Arsenal (1/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.