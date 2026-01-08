Port Vale host Fleetwood Town at Vale Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday evening – in what is set to be Jon Brady's first game in charge of the hosts.

Ad

Brady was appointed earlier this week as the permanent replacement for Darren Moore, who was sacked at the end of December.

The FA Cup has been something of a respite for the hosts, who are five points adrift at the bottom of League One but have beaten Maldon & Tiptree and Bristol Rovers to reach the third round.

Fleetwood will hope to capitalise on the change at Vale Park and extend their return in the cup competition.

The visitors, who are mid-table in League Two, upset Luton Town in the last round and will fancy their chances of adding another third-tier scalp on Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Fleetwood Town on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Port Vale v Fleetwood Town?

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town will take place on Friday 9th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town kick-off time

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town will kick off at 7:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Port Vale v Fleetwood Town on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 7 from 7:25pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Port Vale v Fleetwood Town online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Port Vale v Fleetwood Town on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Port Vale v Fleetwood Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Port Vale (13/20) Draw (29/10) Fleetwood Town (15/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.