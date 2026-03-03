League One strugglers Port Vale host Championship outfit Bristol City in their rearranged FA Cup fourth round tie on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The original fixture, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, was one of the 3pm blackout games on Saturday 14 February, which is why the new fixture will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Port Vale are bottom of League One, 10 points adrift of safety, but have rallied recently and lost just one of their last five games in the third tier.

Bristol City, meanwhile, make the trip north in search of some positivity after Friday's defeat at Watford left them seven points short of the play-offs.

The winner will host Sunderland on Saturday, with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition on the line.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Bristol City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Port Vale v Bristol City?

Port Vale v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Bristol City kick-off time

Port Vale v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Bristol City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

As the match was originally due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 14 February, during the Saturday blackout, the rearranged fixture will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Is there a Port Vale v Bristol City live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Port Vale v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Port Vale v Bristol City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Port Vale (14/5) Draw (13/5) Bristol City (9/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.