Brazil boss Dorival Júnior could be tempted to ring the changes in response to that limp performance, with wonderkid Endrick, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli and Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira hoping to be called into the XI.

Paraguay were beaten 2-1 by Colombia in their opening game as Brighton ace Julio Enciso's effort was little more than a consolation following goals from Crystal Palace pair Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma in the first half.

The two-time Copa America champions will be eliminated if they are beaten by Brazil and Colombia avoid defeat against Costa Rica.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Paraguay v Brazil on TV and online.

When is Paraguay v Brazil?

Paraguay v Brazil will take place on Saturday 29th June 2024.

Paraguay v Brazil kick-off time

Paraguay v Brazil will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Paraguay v Brazil on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Paraguay v Brazil online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

