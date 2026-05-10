Nottingham Forest will be hoping to effectively secure their Premier League survival when they host Newcastle United at the City Ground on Sunday.

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The Reds were in major danger in early spring, but a seven-game unbeaten run has seen them build a buffer to the drop zone and move to the brink of safety.

A much-changed team earned a 3-1 victory at Chelsea last Monday and Vítor Pereira could keep faith with his squad players following the exertions of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg heartbreak at Aston Villa.

The hot form of the teams in the relegation battle was threatening to drag Newcastle into the fight, although last Saturday's 3-1 win against high-flying Brighton snapped their losing streak and has them safely in the comforts of mid-table.

It's been a deeply disappointing campaign for Eddie Howe's team as last summer's big signings have struggled. Club-record signing Nick Woltemade netted a rare goal when the Magpies won last October's reverse fixture and the German will be eager to feature after being left on the bench last time out.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on TV and online.

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When is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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