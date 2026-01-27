Nottingham Forest close out the League Phase of the Europa League with the visit of Ferencvaros on Thursday evening.

The Reds have already qualified for the knockout stages and look to be heading for the play-off round, with a top-eight finish likely out of reach.

Still, Sean Dyche will be keen to see his side build on the weekend's impressive 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Forest will need to be at their best as Ferencvaros have been one of the Europa League's surprise packages this term and arrive at the City Ground with an unbeaten record in the competition.

The Hungarian side have plenty to play for as a win would guarantee they finish in the top eight and qualify directly for the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros?

Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros will take place on Thursday 29th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Ferencvaros on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

