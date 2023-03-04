Steve Cooper's side may have felt they had turned a corner after their 1-0 win over Leeds and a 1-1 draw with Man City in February but last weekend's 4-0 defeat to West Ham has brought the Reds firmly back to Earth.

Sunday's Premier League schedule begins at The City Ground where relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Everton face off.

They're up in 13th, three points above the drop zone, but will be desperate to give themselves a bit more breathing room with a win against Everton as they've got some tough sides to play in the next few weeks.

The Toffees come into Sunday's clash off the back of a 4-0 defeat themselves, albeit at the hands of league leaders Arsenal, and are at a disadvantage in the race for survival as they're in the bottom three and have played a game more than all but one of the sides around them.

Scoring goals has been a problem for both Forest (18 in 24 games) and Everton (17 in 25) this season but as they also boast two of the leakiest defences in the Premier League, that shouldn't mean a shortage of entertainment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Everton on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Everton?

Nottingham Forest v Everton will take place on Sunday 5th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Everton kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Nottingham Forest v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (17/10) Draw (2/1) Everton (15/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

