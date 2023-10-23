Middlesbrough, who beat Birmingham 1-0 on Saturday, have kept a clean sheet in their last three outings while scoring seven times in that period.

Carrick's men will fancy their chances of extending their winning streak to six league games against a Norwich team who have won once in their last six matches.

David Wagner's side, who lost 3-2 at home against Leeds on Saturday thanks to Crysencio Summerville's 85th minute winner, are currently 10th in the Championship but they need to turn their form around if they are to keep in play-off contention.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Norwich v Middlesbrough?

Norwich v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 24th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Norwich v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Norwich v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Norwich v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Norfolk.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Norwich v Middlesbrough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (31/20) Draw (13/5) Middlesbrough (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.