They've scored 11 and conceded just five to leave them second in the table - just one point behind the unbeaten Preston.

Leicester are the comfortable favourites to win the Championship and secure instant promotion back to the Premier League - however, they will have to be firing if they are to win at Norwich.

The Canaries, who are fourth in the league, have won four, drawn one and lost one of their six games this season, while scoring 15 times in that period.

David Wagner's side will be desperate to keep that form going as they eye a play-off spot this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Leicester?

Norwich v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

Norwich v Leicester kick-off time

Norwich v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Norwich v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Norwich v Leicester odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (7/4) Draw (5/2) Leicester (6/4)*

