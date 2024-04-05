Ipswich have been the surprise package of the season after being promoted from League One last campaign and they come into Saturday's derby on the back of their 3-2 win against Southampton on Easter Monday, with Jeremy Sarmiento netting the winner in the 97th minute.

While Ipswich are going for the Championship title and automatic promotion to the Premier League, Norwich look set for the lottery of the play-offs.

David Wagner's side are sixth in the table with six games remaining and the Canaries will be desperate to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at Leicester on Monday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Ipswich?

Norwich v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 6th April 2024.

Norwich v Ipswich kick-off time

Norwich v Ipswich will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Norwich v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Norwich v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (7/4) Draw (5/2) Ipswich (29/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

