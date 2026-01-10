Norwich City and Walsall take a break from their EFL endeavours to focus on the FA Cup, where the pair meet in the third round on Sunday.

The Canaries are battling for survival in the Championship. An upturn in form since the appointment of Philippe Clement has the East Anglian club within two points of safety after a dismal start to the season under his predecessor Liam Manning.

After losing consecutive games at Carrow Road, Norwich must see this weekend's tie as a chance to get back to winning ways on home turf.

Walsall are battling for promotion in League Two but have fallen five points back from leaders Bromley due to back-to-back defeats against Oldham and Cambridge.

Even so, they will relish the chance to take a shot at Championship opposition after beating non-league duo Eastleigh and Gateshead in the first two rounds.

When is Norwich City v Walsall?

Norwich City v Walsall will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Norwich City v Walsall kick-off time

Norwich City v Walsall will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Norwich City v Walsall on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 9 from 2:25pm.

How to live stream Norwich City v Walsall online

Listen to Norwich City v Walsall on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

