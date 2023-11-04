Blackburn were tipped to struggle to reach the heights of last season's near miss on the play-offs, and they are living up to expectations by sitting 12th in the table, with six wins, one draw and seven losses on the board from 14 games.

Rovers were enjoying an impressive three-game winning streak before being frustrated by Swansea City in a 1-0 defeat at Ewood Park last weekend, however.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have had less time to prepare for the trip to Carrow Road after suffering a 2-0 defeat to a strong Chelsea team in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Blackburn?

Norwich v Blackburn will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Norwich v Blackburn kick-off time

Norwich v Blackburn will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Norwich v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

