Northern Ireland's only win of the qualification campaign came in their opener against San Marino, and manager Michael O'Neill will be desperate to complete the double over the group's whipping boys.

Bolton forward Dion Charles bagged both goals in the reverse fixture, and is set to lead the line once again for O'Neill's injury-plagued side.

San Marino have failed to score in their six qualifiers to date, and last avoided defeat when drawing with Saint Lucia in a friendly last November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v San Marino on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v San Marino?

Northern Ireland v San Marino will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Northern Ireland v San Marino kick-off time

Northern Ireland v San Marino will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v San Marino on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 1:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v San Marino online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Northern Ireland v San Marino on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Northern Ireland v San Marino odds

Northern Ireland (1/50) Draw (28/1) San Marino (33/1)

